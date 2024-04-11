Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 303 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,441,000 after acquiring an additional 811,296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 623,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 378,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after acquiring an additional 292,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 176,713 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

GCOW opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

