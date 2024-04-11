Private Trust Co. NA Sells 379 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.22.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

