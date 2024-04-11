ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 2,889,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity at the end of the most recent quarter.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Price Performance
Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $48.15.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Announces Dividend
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Company Profile
The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity
- About the Markup Calculator
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.