ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 2,889,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Announces Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

