PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.