PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $126.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.73.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Shares of PVH stock opened at $109.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.
PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.
