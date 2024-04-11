Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

