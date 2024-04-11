Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Genpact Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Genpact in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

NYSE:G opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

