Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton Sells 20,653 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rapid7 Stock Performance
RPD stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.
