Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Earns Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

REAX opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $753.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.15. Real Brokerage has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

