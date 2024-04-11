Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM):

4/11/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/10/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

TSM opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

