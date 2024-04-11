Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 968,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,120,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 968,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,120,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,868,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,461. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

