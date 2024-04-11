Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RNST. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

