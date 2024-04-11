Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AZZ Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AZZ in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZZ. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AZZ has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in AZZ by 4.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AZZ by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

