Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Profire Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Profire Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Profire Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,770 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,596,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 355,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $844,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

