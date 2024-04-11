Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $669.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

