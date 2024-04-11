Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.83. 392,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,762,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,697 shares of company stock worth $134,553. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,680 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,615 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.