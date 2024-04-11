Reviewing Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and Dine Brands Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dine Brands Global 0 2 5 0 2.71

Profitability

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.77%. Dine Brands Global has a consensus target price of $59.43, suggesting a potential upside of 36.59%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Dine Brands Global.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 2.46% 20.27% 2.84% Dine Brands Global 11.69% -37.72% 6.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Dine Brands Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.74 $8.41 million N/A N/A Dine Brands Global $831.07 million 0.81 $97.18 million $6.23 6.98

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats GEN Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

