Reviewing Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Hertz Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 45.12% 29.87% 15.22% Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $674.79 million 1.13 $304.50 million $8.33 2.59 Hertz Global $9.37 billion 0.24 $253.40 million $0.83 8.80

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Hertz Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Ship Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hertz Global. Global Ship Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hertz Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hertz Global has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Ship Lease and Hertz Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Hertz Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company sells vehicles and value-added services. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

