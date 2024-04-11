Reviewing Lavoro (LVRO) and The Competition

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lavoro to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lavoro and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -6.22 Lavoro Competitors $1.93 billion $36.50 million 10.39

Lavoro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Lavoro and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 120 541 461 6 2.31

Lavoro presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 77.60%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -23.16% -43.60% -4.48%

Volatility & Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lavoro competitors beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

