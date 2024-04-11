Reviewing MGO Global (MGOL) and Its Competitors

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MGO Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MGO Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 243 1139 1828 48 2.52

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 26.83%. Given MGO Global’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.1% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, suggesting that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -357.59% -11.27% -10.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.59 MGO Global Competitors $1.95 billion $152.90 million 17.57

MGO Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MGO Global rivals beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. It offers t-shirts and sweatshirts, jackets, polos, and pants for men; and t-shirts for women and kids, as well as bathrobes, graphic beach towels, rugs, posters, and keychains. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

