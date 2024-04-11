Reviewing Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Middlefield Banc and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Middlefield Banc presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Middlefield Banc’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $71.89 million 2.53 $17.37 million $2.14 10.53 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $57.66 billion 0.57 $6.85 billion $2.19 7.30

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 17.91% 8.76% 0.97% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 6.86% 5.37% 0.30%

Summary

Middlefield Banc beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, and Asset Management segments. The Corporate Bank segment offers cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Investment Bank segment provides debt origination, merger and acquisitions, foreign exchange, and equity advisory and origination platform services. The Private Bank segment offers payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management, other financial, and postal and parcel services; and supports in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The Asset Management segment offers investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

