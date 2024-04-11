Reviewing Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF)

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $438.92 million 2.95 $107.75 million $3.67 12.02 Malaga Financial N/A N/A $22.98 million $2.55 8.81

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Malaga Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial. Malaga Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Malaga Financial pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stock Yards Bancorp and Malaga Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Malaga Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Malaga Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 24.54% 13.20% 1.37% Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Malaga Financial on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. It provides services in Louisville, central, eastern, and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Malaga Financial

(Get Free Report)

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, the company provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.