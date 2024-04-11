Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.21) to GBX 5,900 ($74.67) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,262.86 ($79.27).

RIO opened at GBX 5,235 ($66.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,304.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,910 ($74.80). The company has a market cap of £65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.95, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($66.02), for a total transaction of £205,458.24 ($260,040.80). 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

