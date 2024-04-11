Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.21.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$53.82 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The firm has a market cap of C$22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$58.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.41.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

