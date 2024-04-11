Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.21.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.