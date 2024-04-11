Royal Bank of Canada Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$100.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.92.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$100.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$60.19 and a 1-year high of C$101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.32.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.3296888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

