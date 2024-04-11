Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $21.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 114,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 44.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 20.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 44.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.