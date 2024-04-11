Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

NYSE:WAL opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,957,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,940,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after buying an additional 1,107,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

