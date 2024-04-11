Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 12,032.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,171 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Royal Gold worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.