Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) received a C$4.00 price target from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBY. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$3.80 to C$3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

RBY stock opened at C$2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.32. Rubellite Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.07. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of C$27.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy will post 0.4499151 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

