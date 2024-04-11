Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $299.25 and last traded at $299.93. 722,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,579,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.73.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,803,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $262,118,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,499,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.