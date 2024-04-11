Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) CEO Mark T. Walsh Sells 17,000 Shares

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $316,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark T. Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $313,650.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,301.93.

On Monday, March 18th, Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $81,441.60.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

SVV stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $382.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.07 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,983 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,815,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,076,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 602.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,253 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

