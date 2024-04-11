SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

