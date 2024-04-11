Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

SLB opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

