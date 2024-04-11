Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International stock opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.96. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

