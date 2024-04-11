Scotiabank Raises SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to $7.50

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 176,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

