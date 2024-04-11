Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1,473.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

