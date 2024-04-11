SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

