Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $165.05

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.05 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 186.10 ($2.36). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 185.70 ($2.35), with a volume of 1,551,468 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Report on Serco Group
Serco Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Serco Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.
About Serco Group
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serco Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.