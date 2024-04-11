Seritage Growth Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,596 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 203% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,179 call options.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Shares of SRG stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.64. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $61,955.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,509,817 shares in the company, valued at $129,829,341.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 101,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $964,980.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,719,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,885,585.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $61,955.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,509,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,829,341.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,549. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

About Seritage Growth Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after acquiring an additional 471,047 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,245,000 after purchasing an additional 47,740 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 785,904 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

