Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

STTK stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.11. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 5,268.44% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,821.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $11,663,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $4,780,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 429,500 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 181,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

