Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 217.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Up 1.1 %

SHEL opened at $72.64 on Thursday. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $72.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

