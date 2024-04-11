Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) vs. Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shiseido and Tiziana Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $6.94 billion 1.50 $155.11 million $0.39 66.82 Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Shiseido and Tiziana Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Tiziana Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Shiseido has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Tiziana Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 2.26% 3.42% 1.70% Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shiseido beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases. It also develops Milciclib (TZLS-201), a small molecule inhibitor of various cyclin-dependent kinases, tropomycin receptor kinases, and Src family kinases controlling cell growth and malignant progression of cancer; and anti- receptor (IL6R) mAb (TZLS-501), a fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation and to treat COVID-19 patients. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.Kingdom.

