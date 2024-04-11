Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Declines By 66.8%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,455,200 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the March 15th total of 4,378,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance
AKCCF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.59.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
