Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Declines By 66.8%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,455,200 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the March 15th total of 4,378,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance

AKCCF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.