Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Drops By 66.7%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $18.94.
About Alps Alpine
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alps Alpine
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.