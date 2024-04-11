Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Declines By 45.3%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

AMSSY opened at $0.58 on Thursday. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $977.73 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

