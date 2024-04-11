Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Decreases By 50.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Ansell Price Performance

Ansell stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. Ansell has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.