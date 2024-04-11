Short Interest in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Drops By 90.5%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 616,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAVE stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of -0.21. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

