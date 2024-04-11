Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Increases By 294.2%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 294.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Exagen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 154,139 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

XGN opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Exagen has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 80.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

