Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Expands By 2,760.0%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 2,760.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Price Performance

IPCIF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

