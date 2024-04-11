Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Rises By 33,448.4%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 33,448.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

Procure Space ETF stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

